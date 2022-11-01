Lindsay Lohan Admits She’s A ‘Little Jealous’ Social Media Wasn’t Around Early In Her Career

In a cover story for Cosmopolitan published on Monday (October 31st), Lindsay Lohan shared her thoughts on the role of social media in Hollywood these days.

“I don’t even know. There’s too much of it social media. No, it is nice. Because now I feel like … when I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative,” she told the outlet.

The Freaky Friday actress continued, commenting on how things compare to the early days of her career. “There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So, I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be.”

She added, “I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that.”