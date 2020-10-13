Lily James Photographed Cozying Up With Married Co-Star Dominic West

The Affair alum Dominic West was photographed snuggling up with his co-star Lily James in Rome. The actors are filming The Pursuit of Love in England, but appear to have decided to vacation in Italy. James, 31, and West, 50, were snapped scootering around town and then sharing a PDA filled lunch together.

The father of four has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010. They were last photographed together last year, but they have not announced a separation. James was last linked to Matt Smith, but she reportedly split from The Crown star recently.

A sourced told The Sun: “They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other. But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives.

James was also recently linked to Chris Evans, whom she was seen snuggling up with July in London.