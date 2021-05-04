Lily James Opens Up About Dominic West Scandal

Cinderella star Lily James admits she has “a lot to say” about the photos that seemed to show that she and Dominic West were having an affair, but that she isn’t quite ready to go there. As many will recall, the 32-year-old and 51-year-old West were photographed cozying up together in Rome. Soon after the shots went public, he rushed home to his wife and staged a photo shoot that involved a PDA outside their home.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” read the note, signed by both West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald. “Thank you.”

James told The Guardian: "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

James has apparently moved on with Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman.

She can next be seen in the new BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel The Pursuit of Love. Emily Mortimer wrote and directed. She is about to start shooting Pam & Tommy, a biodrama about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.