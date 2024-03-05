Lily Gladstone Says It’s Always Been Her ‘Dream’ To Host ‘SNL’

Lily Gladstone, the favorite to win Best Actress at the Oscars for Killers of the Flower Moon, expressed her desire to host Saturday Night Live in a new interview. “That’s been probably a dream that I’ve held on my own,” she told People. “It’s like my parents — and I think it’s just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ll get an Oscar one day.’ So it almost just becomes a platitude.”

She added, “But the thing that I’ve always wanted to do if I’ve had this moment is to host SNL.” The show has never had an Indigenous host in its history, making Gladstone a fitting choice.