Lily Gladstone Comments On Devery Jacobs’ Criticism Of ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Lily Gladstone responded to Devery Jacobs’ criticism of Killers of the Flower Moon in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Friday (January 12th). Gladstone recently took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress for their role in the film.

“Being Native, watching this movie was f—ing hellfire,” the Reservation Dogs actor wrote on X in October. “Imagine the worst atrocities committed against yr ancestors, then having to sit thru a movie explicitly filled w/ them, w/ the only respite being 30min long scenes of murderous white guys talking about/planning the killings.”

Commenting on this criticism, Gladstone told the outlet, “Her reaction is a response to a lot of trauma that particularly Native women feel seeing these things for the first time. I had a lot of time acclimating myself to the script. The Osage people have had their lives to understand this history.”

The Certain Women actor added, “The process of making this movie gave a lot of people a chance to speak. Ultimately, Osage reaction is what I care about the most.”