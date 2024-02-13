Lily Gladstone, Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds + More!

LILY GLADSTONE COMMENTS ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS’ ‘MISREPRESENTATION’ OF NATIVE AMERICANS: According to People, Lily Gladstone spoke with 50 Oscar Nights author Dave Karger at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Awards on Saturday (February 10th) about the “misrepresentation” of Native Americans in the United States. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor made Oscars history this year as the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress. “Some of the first filmmakers [and] the first film footage was shot by native people documenting our way of life,” Gladstone told Karger. “But that’s a lot of history and a lot of years of exclusion or misrepresentation, and I mean Super Bowl’s tomorrow. We haven’t come that far if we look at one of the teams that’s playing.” The Kansas City Chiefs have faced backlash for years with regard to the team’s name and arrowhead logo.

DUNKIN’ DONUTS TRACKSUITS SOLD OUT IN 19 MINUTES FOLLOWING BEN AFFLECK’S SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL: Apparently, people really loved Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11th). The Gone Girl actor sports an orange and pink “DunKings” tracksuit during the spot—alongside Matt Damon and Tom Brady—as he tries to break into the music industry. TMZ reports that the tracksuits sold out in just 19 minutes after they went up on the Dunkin’ Donuts website Monday (February 12th).

RYAN REYNOLDS JOKES ABOUT BLAKE LIVELY ATTENDING THE SUPER BOWL WITHOUT HIM: During the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11th), photos of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ice Spice attending the game together were all over social media. Meanwhile, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of himself watching the game at home to Instagram. Standing in front of a television with his Deadpool character on the screen, the Free Guy actor wrote, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”

COURTENEY COX WISHES JENNIFER ANISTON A HAPPY 55TH BIRTHDAY: Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Sunday (February 11th) to wish her longtime friend, Jennifer Aniston, a happy 55th birthday. The Scream actor shared “one of [her] favorite” clips from Friends, in which Rachel (Aniston) complains to Chandler (Matthew Perry) about Monica (Cox) breaking her seashell lamp. “Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute,” Cox wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you.”