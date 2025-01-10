Lily Allen Taking Break For Mental Health Amid Split With David Harbour

Lily Allen revealed on the Miss Me? podcast that she is struggling with her mental health and will be stepping back from work commitments. She expressed difficulties in feeling interested in anything, experiencing panic attacks, and losing concentration due to emotional pain. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling, and it’s got out of control,” she said. Allen disclosed plans to take time away, but clarified that she is not going to rehab. She also addressed rumors regarding her separation from husband David Harbour, denying that she ever found him “in a crack den being surrounded by men.” (NME)