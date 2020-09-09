Lily Allen & David Harbour Are Getting Hitched?

Lily Allen and David Harbour snagged a marriage license in Las Vegas over the long weekend, according to multiple reports. The license is valid for one year.

The Stranger Things star and English songstress sparked engagement rumors in December of 2019 when she was spotted with a sparkler on that finger. While she didn’t comment on the rumors at the time, a few months ago she essentially confirmed the rumors by showing off the massive rock again in a mirror selfie.

When fans asked her to confirm the rumors, she complied. Allen and Harbour have kept their relationship fairly private. Allen shares two daughters with ex Sam Cooper.