‘Lilo & Stitch’ Tops The Box Office Again With $63 Million, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opens To $21 Million

Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch secured the top spot at the box office for the second consecutive weekend, earning $63 million. This follows its impressive $146 million opening. The movie has already earned $610 million globally. In second place, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning added $27.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $122.6 million and its worldwide gross to $353.8 million. While a promising result, the film is considered one of the most expensive productions ever, with a reported budget of nearly $400 million. Karate Kid: Legends debuted at No. 3 with $21 million, a decent but slightly lower-than-expected start. Final Destination: Bloodlines landed in fourth place with $10.8 million. The weekend’s other new release, A24’s supernatural horror film Bring Her Back, opened in fifth place with $7 million, building on the success of is predecessor, Talk To Me. (Variety)