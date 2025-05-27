‘Lilo & Stitch’ Debuts To Massive $183 Million, ‘Mission: Impossible’ Scores Series-Best $77 Million

The live-action Lilo & Stitch remake from Disney collected a blockbuster $183 million in its opening weekend, setting a new Memorial Day opening record and the second-largest four-day holiday weekend debut. Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning also debuted big, earning a franchise-best $77 million debut over the weekend. Final Destination: Bloodlines remained strong in its second weekend, earning $24 million over the holiday weekend. Thunderbolts came in fourth with $12 million, while the vampire thriller Sinners rounded out the top five with $11.2 million. Overall, it was the best Memorial Day weekend box office in at least 10 years. (Variety)