‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ Live-Action Movie Already Set At Disney

Disney has revealed that a sequel to its recent live-action Lilo & Stitch remake is in development. The announcement was made on June 26, a nod to the wild blue alien’s government name, Experiment 626. In a brief teaser, the mischievous Stitch is seen driving a hot-pink convertible through the Disney lot, exclaiming, “Get ready. Here we go!” The live-action Lilo & Stitch has been a box office success, grossing over $910 million globally since its Memorial Day weekend release. Originally planned as a straight-to-streaming film, it is on track to become the year’s first billion-dollar blockbuster. Disney has not yet disclosed details about the creative team, plot, or release timeline for the upcoming sequel. The original 2002 animated film and its live-action counterpart have enjoyed enduring popularity, with Stitch-themed merchandise generating $2.6 billion in sales for the company in 2024. (Variety)