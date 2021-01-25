Lili Reinhart Speaks Out After Being Impersonated in Interviews

File this under reality is always stranger than fiction. Actress Lili Reinhart is speaking out after she was impersonated in an interview by someone posing as the Riverdale star, which was published by Seventeen Magazine.

The mag has issued an apology to the 24-year-old and her fanbase.

In a statement on Twitter, the pub wrote: "Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation."

"We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting," the statement continued, "We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

The Hustlers star hit up IG Stories. "For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen," she reacted to the news. "Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it."

Seventeen wasn’t the only dupe. TV Reporter Lucas Hill-Paul appeared to be scammed by the impersonator as well after it was revealed he would be retracting an article he wrote for The Daily Express "through the correct legal procedure."

"It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist," he wrote on Twitter. "Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologize to anyone who was misled by the article."

No word yet on how exactly this went down and how so many people were tricked.