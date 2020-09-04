Lili Reinhart Lashes Out at Clickbait

Lili Reinhart feels like her words were taken out of context again. In an interview with Nylon, Reinhart said she’s grateful for her lucrative gig on Riverdale, but is bummed to return to the CW show.

She said: “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks.”

Predictably, headlines with Reinhart bemoaning her “prisoner” status flew fast and furious. When she saw them, she hit up Twitter, writing: “Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN. I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone”.

Then later: “No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this”.