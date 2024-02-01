Lili Reinhart, Kim Kardashian, Elisabeth Moss + More!

LILI REINHART OPENS UP ABOUT ALOPECIA DIAGNOSIS: Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart shared a video to TikTok on Tuesday (January 30th), revealing that she “was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.” The Hustlers actor added, “Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth,” alongside a video of herself receiving the treatment.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES PHOTOS OF PSORIASIS FLAREUP: Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (January 30th) to let fans in on her struggles with psoriasis. Sharing photos of her latest flareup, The Kardashians star wrote, “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out. This is crazy.” She added, “Not gonna lie this is painful … Not sure what my triggers are. I haven’t changed my diet. I’ve tried everything! Psoriasis sucks.”

ELISABETH MOSS CONFIRMS THAT SHE’S PREGNANT: On Tuesday’s (January 30th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elisabeth Moss confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked the Mad Men actor, referring to her character on The Handmaid’s Tale. “A little bit of both,” Moss joked, adding that she’s been “really lucky” and that “it’s been going really well” so far.

VIOLA DAVIS WISHES KERRY WASHINGTON A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Viola Davis is celebrating Kerry Washington on her 47th birthday. The How to Get Away with Murder actor shared a photo of herself with the Scandal star to Instagram on Wednesday (January 31st). “Happiest happiest of birthdays my beautiful sistah! Continue to bless us with your intelligence, talent, your unwavering willingness to advocate and be an agent of change,” she wrote in the caption. “I see you and I celebrate you today! Love you @kerrywashington.”