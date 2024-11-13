Lil Wayne Joining NFL Network’s ‘NFL GameDay Morning’ Show As Weekly Guest

Lil Wayne is set to join NFL GameDay Morning on NFL Network as a weekly guest for the rest of the NFL season, starting this coming Sunday. Known for his avid support for the Green Bay Packers and his previous sports commentary appearances on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed, Wayne will share his insights alongside Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, and Gerald McCoy during the Sunday morning show. Wayne admitted in September that not being chosen to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown of New Orleans (in favor of Kendrick Lamar) “broke” him. “That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he said. (Billboard)