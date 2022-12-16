Lie Detector Test Proves Khloe Kardashian Is Not Sleeping With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants the world to know that she’s not sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

During Thursday’s (December 15th) episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector test web series, Kourtney Kardashian asked her sister if she was still sleeping with her famous ex.

The Good American founder responded, “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

After the lie detector confirmed her statement was true, Khloe confessed, “I would die if it said I was.”

During questioning, it was also revealed True Thompson is not allowed to spend the night at her aunt’s house. Khloe said that her four-year-old will “probably not” ever be allowed to stay overnight at Kardashian-Barker household.

When Kourtney straight-up asked her sister why, she said, “I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is.”