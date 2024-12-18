Library Of Congress Adds ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ Others To National Film Registry

The Library Of Congress has unveiled the next crop of movies to be inducted into the National Film Registry for preservation, recognizing films deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant from 1895 to 2010. Public input led to over 6,700 nominations considered this year, with highlights such as Beverly Hills Cop (1984), Dirty Dancing (1987), Spy Kids (2001), No Country for Old Men (2007), and the latest addition, The Social Network (2010). With a total of 900 films now in the registry. Notable additions by Black directors and Hispanic artists were also celebrated, emphasizing the significance of preserving diverse cinematic legacies. (COS)