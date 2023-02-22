Liam Neeson Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ During His Recent Appearance On ‘The View’

Liam Neeson wasn’t thrilled with his time on The View last week. The Taken actor told The Rolling Stone that the segment made him “uncomfortable,” as the show’s co-hosts repeatedly joked about Joy Behar’s crush on him.

One of the panelists said, “Joy wants to get taken by you,” and producers even shared a montage of all the times that Behar talked about her crush on the show. In these clips, Behar says things like, “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

In response to all of this, Neeson told the publication, “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”

“And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed,” he said. “I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

The Love Actually star added that he had “good, intelligent conversation” with Sunny Hostin following the segment. “But then the segment’s all about this thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”