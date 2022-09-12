Lewis Capaldi Drops Breakup Track, ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi released the breakup track, “Forget Me” Friday (September 9th).

The Scottish singer-songwriter wrote in a press release, “It’s a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom.

“However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve. More on that another time…”

Capaldi recently revealed in an Instagram Live session that he is currently undergoing treatment to manage the symptoms of Tourette syndrome.