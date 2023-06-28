Lew Palter, Ryan Seacrest, Pat Sajak + More!

‘TITANIC’ ACTOR LEW PALTER DIES AT 94: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lew Palter, the actor who portrayed Isidor Straus in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic, has died at the age of 94. His daughter, Catherine Palter, revealed to the outlet on Monday (June 27th) that he passed away on May 21st due to lung cancer. His other film and television roles included First Monday in October, The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues, and L.A. Law. Palter taught acting at CalArts from 1971 until his retirement in 2013. “As a teacher, he seemed to have truly changed people’s lives,” his daughter said.

RYAN SEACREST TO REPLACE PAT SAJAK AS ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST: It’s official … Ryan Seacrest has been chosen as the next host of Wheel of Fortune, following Pat Sajak’s retirement. Seacrest confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday (June 27th). “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he wrote. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

NETFLIX TO CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP WITH PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE: While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Spotify has come to a close, their relationship with Netflix is ongoing. A spokesperson for the streaming platform told People in a statement, “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.” Heart of Invictus follows veteran athletes as they prepare for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, which took place in The Hague, the Netherlands, in April of 2022.

RAQUEL LEVISS HAS NOT YET SIGNED ON FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF ‘VANDERPUMP RULES:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Vanderpump Rules is scheduled to resume filming on Wednesday (June 28th) for its 11th season. The whole cast is set to return with the exception of Raquel Leviss, whom Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with for months in secret. “The Vanderpump Rules cast is set to pick up filming for next season on Wednesday. They have all signed back on except for Raquel,” a source told the outlet.