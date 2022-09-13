Letitia Wright Says She Could Hear Chadwick Boseman On The Set Of ‘Black Panther 2’

While filming the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel, Letitia Wright shared that she felt Chadwick Boseman’s presence on set. Wright played Boseman’s little sister in the original film, which was released in 2018. Boseman tragically passed away due to colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

“I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh man, I don’t know if I can do this.’ I could just hear [Boseman] be like, ‘Sister, you’re great. You got this. I’m proud of you.’ That really just kept me moving forward,” Wright told People at the D23 Expo.

Winston Duke also commented on Boseman’s absence. “You don’t realize that this movie wasn’t as playful in between takes as the first one. When Chadwick was around we were rapping and laughing. It just wasn’t the same dynamic. That’s one thing we can tell you: It wasn’t the same dynamic. But it couldn’t be, because it’s not the same circumstance,” he said.