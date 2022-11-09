Leslie Philips, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss + More!

LESLIE PHILIPS DIES AT 98: Leslie Philips, the British actor who voiced the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, died on Monday (November 7th) at the age of 98, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Philips was known for his roles in the Carry On movies, Out of Africa, and Empire of the Sun. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for his work as Ian in the 2006 film Venus. Philips’ other titles include August, The Jackal, Saving Grace, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Color Me Kubrick.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH AND CARRIE-ANNE MOSS JOIN THE CAST OF ‘THE ACOLYTE:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Disney+ revealed the cast for its new Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte. Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae have all joined Amandla Stenberg for the series. Stenberg shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Monday (November 7th) to Instagram, which included Jung-jae.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE WHALE:’ According to Variety, the first trailer for the much-talked-about movie The Whale dropped on Tuesday (November 8th). The film follows Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, an English teacher who struggles with chronic binge-eating, as he tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

VIOLA DAVIS TO STAR IN ‘G20:’ Deadline reports that Viola Davis is set to produce and star in the film G20 for Amazon Prime. The movie centers on American President Taylor Sutton (Davis), as she “defend[s] her family, her fellow leaders and the world” when terrorists take over the G20 Summit.