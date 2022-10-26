Leslie Jordan Reportedly Experienced Shortness Of Breath Prior To His Death

For weeks leading up to his untimely death on Monday (October 24th), Leslie Jordan reportedly complained of shortness of breath. According to TMZ, the Will & Grace actor had even scheduled an appointment with a cardiologist to address the issue.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that they believed he had a heart attack, causing him to crash his car into a building in Los Angeles. Entertainment Tonight reports that Jordan was not breathing and had no pulse when authorities arrived on the scene. They spent 40 minutes trying to resuscitate him.

The official cause of death for the 67-year-old actor is not yet known. Many took to social media on Monday (October 24th) to honor him, including his Will & Grace costar Megan Mullally.

“my heart is breaking. i really can’t believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable. there aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that,” she wrote in an Instagram post.