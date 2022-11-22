Leslie Jordan, Jay Leno, Kendall Jenner + More!

LESLIE JORDAN’S MEMORIAL IS HELD IN CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE: Leslie Jordan was laid to rest on Sunday (November 20th) in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. A post shared to his Instagram page showed a photo of the Will & Grace actor as a young boy next to a recent photo of him smiling and wearing a colorful bowtie. “We will never say goodbye. We will keep you alive in our memories and with your stories. Funeral and Memorial, 11/20/22 — Chattanooga, Tennessee,” the caption read.

JAY LENO IS DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL AFTER EXPERIENCING SEVERE BURNS: Entertainment Tonight reports that Jay Leno left the Grossman Burn Center on Monday (November 21st), after receiving treatment for third-degree burns on his face, chest, and hands. The former Tonight Show host posed for a photo with the team at Grossman before leaving the facility. Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

KENDALL JENNER AND DEVIN BOOKER BREAK UP FOR THE SECOND TIME: According to People, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are no longer an item. Apparently, the pair quietly split last month. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. Another source added, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

JASON MOMOA WATCHES ‘SLUMBERLAND’ WITH HIS PET PIG: It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Jason Momoa posted a video to Instagram recently showing himself and his pet pig watching his new movie Slumberland together. “Pretty cute, huh?” Momoa said as he snuggled the pig. “But not as cute as you.”