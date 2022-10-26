Leslie Jordan, Chris Pratt, Kevin Bacon + More!

‘CALL ME KAT’ PAUSES PRODUCTION FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF LESLIE JORDAN: Deadline reports that Fox’s sitcom Call Me Kat is pausing production following the death of Leslie Jordan, who has played Phil on the show since its first season. Thursday’s (October 27th) episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will feature an in-memoriam segment.

CHECK OUT ‘THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL’ TRAILER: According to Variety, Marvel Studios released the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Tuesday (October 25th). To cheer up Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, the trailer shows the Guardians traveling to Earth to kidnap Kevin Bacon as a Christmas present. The Holiday Special will be available on Disney+ November 25th.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE SON:’ People reports that on Tuesday (October 25th), Sony Pictures Classics dropped the full trailer for The Son, starring Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman. The movie centers on Dern and Jackman’s son as he struggles to cope following their divorce. It is scheduled to reach theaters on November 25th.

JESSE WILLIAMS TO JOIN THE CAST OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING:’ According to Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams will be joining the Only Murders in the Building cast for its third season. He will play a documentarian who is interested in a case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage, and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on.