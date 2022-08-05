Leslie Grace Speaks Out After Warner Bros. Scraps ‘Batgirl’

When the news broke earlier this week that Warner Bros. was shelving Batgirl, it turned out to be the first time the cast and crew were hearing about the decision as well. On Wednesday night (August 3rd), Leslie Grace, who plays the title role in the film, took to Instagram to address the issue.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over seven months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!” she wrote.

Grace added that she’s her “own damn hero,” and thanked her fans. “To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’” she wrote.