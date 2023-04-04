Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Michel’s Money Laundering Trial

On Monday (April 3rd), Leonardo DiCaprio testified in Washington, D.C. in former Fugees member Pras Michel’s international money laundering trial. The Titanic actor spoke about his relationship with Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who is accused of giving Michel millions of dollars to allegedly try to persuade former President Donald Trump and other government officials to stop investigating the financier.

Low helped fund DiCaprio’s film The Wolf of Wall Street and is known for giving the Romeo + Juliet actor Marlon Brando’s Best Actor Oscar for 1954’s On the Waterfront. DiCaprio testified that he met Low in Las Vegas in 2010. “I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia,” he said while on the stand.

DiCaprio also shared that he met Michel in the 1990s, and that he remembers the rapper being present at some of Low’s lavish parties. Michel pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.