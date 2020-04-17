Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Gig To Fan in Fund-Raiser

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. The winner will spend a day on the set and be able to go to the premiere.

The fund-raising project, called The All in Challenge, was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and has stars auctioning off experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund are dispersing the donations. Now, DiCaprio and De Niro challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.

DeGeneres accepted the challenge and said that she and wife Portia de Rossi will donate $1 million to the fund, and is offering an opportunity for fans to donate and “win” co-hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She then challenged Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern.

McDonaughey also accepted and offered fans a chance to join him at the University of Texas football game. He then challenged Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill.

Other stars have also recently put together major fundraisers. Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carpenter, Leslee Feldman, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone are teaming up with Frontline Foods to deliver meals to hospitals from nearby restaurants across the country.

“We saw the incredible work that Frontline Foods and their army of volunteers were doing nationwide. This can benefit both the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day in order to save ours and the local restaurants who are desperately trying to keep their lights on and pay their staff in these economically devastating times. Every little bit counts, whether it’s 5, 50 or 5000 dollars. It can make a real a difference,” said McCarthy and Falcone in a statement.