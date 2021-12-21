Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals He Jumped Into A Frozen Lake To Save His Dogs

During Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table with the cast of Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio shared a story about his two rescue Huskies, named Jack and Jill. Like his character in Titanic, DiCaprio wound up in ice-cold water after both of his dogs fell into a frozen lake.

DiCaprio said, “Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake,” while they were on the set of Don’t Look Up. His co-star Jennifer Lawrence continued the story, saying, “One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog. As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

Since the dogs are from California, DiCaprio said they “did not understand the concept of a frozen lake.” Adam McKay, the director of the film, added that DiCaprio’s dogs are “absolute tornadoes.” DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, rescued the Huskies together in 2020.