Leonardo DiCaprio Not Actually Engaged To Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is not engaged to his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, despite recent speculation sparked by Ceretti wearing a ring on her left hand. Page Six reveals that a source has confirmed there is “zero” truth to the rumors of an engagement. It turns out that Ceretti has owned the silver bauble for some time, and she happened to wear it on her ring finger while enjoying a lunch outing with DiCaprio in Los Angeles.

The couple has been dating since last summer, although there were reports of a cooling off period when DiCaprio was seen partying with friends in Las Vegas. However, a source insisted that they were still together. DiCaprio, who has famously never been married, and Ceretti, who was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, have not commented on the engagement speculation.