Leonardo DiCaprio Is Criticized For Allegedly Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio has been the butt of many jokes when it comes to his dating life—since the Don’t Look Up actor seems to only date women under the age of 25. But his latest alleged romance has some calling him a “sexual predator.”

DiCaprio was spotted with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at an EP launch party for singer Ebony Riley recently, and people took to Twitter in droves to comment on the situation. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19,” one person wrote.

Another compared Polani’s age to Kate Winslet’s in the 1997 movie Titanic: “Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend.”

Others aren’t finding his dating patterns funny at all. “at this point I can’t even join in on the jokes anymore, if leonardo dicaprio is approaching 50 and dating a teenager, then he is an actual sexual predator let’s be clear,” one person tweeted.

A source close to the pair told The New York Post Tuesday (February 7th) that there was “absolutely no truth” to the romance rumors.