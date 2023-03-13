Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Tom Schwartz + More!

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID REPORTEDLY SPEND ‘NEARLY THE ENTIRE NIGHT’ TOGETHER AT PRE-OSCARS PARTY: Following the news that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have casually stopped seeing one another, People reports that the pair were seen together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday (March 10th). A source told the outlet, “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.” However, another source added, “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out.”

TOM SCHWARTZ COMMENTS ON AFFAIR BETWEEN TOM SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL LEVISS: Tom Schwartz is breaking his silence on “Scandoval,” addressing the affair between his Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. “[Sandoval’s] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he’s a piece of s—. And to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz told TMZ Saturday (March 11th). “But he knows he f—ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad.” He added, “Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she’s with her friends. I hope she’s living a good life, just indulging. Hope she goes on a living spree. I’m just hoping this whole thing blows over.”

JASON MOMOA SPORTS TRADITIONAL HAWAIIAN MALO IN NEW VIDEO: Jason Momoa is giving the fans what they want. While promoting the clothing line So iLL in an Instagram video, the Aquaman star wore a traditional Hawaiian malo. “Check it out, it matches the shoes,” he said about his t-shirt, before walking away with his butt exposed. Fans were not disappointed. “1.6m views and 1.5m of them were me,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Sorry I just blacked out for a moment for some reason. Can you’d [sic] start again?”

JOE EXOTIC SAYS ‘TIGER KING’ RUINED HIS LIFE: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, spoke with TMZ from a federal prison about how the Netflix docuseries Tiger King has affected him. “I didn’t do ‘Tiger King,’” he said. “Did ‘Tiger King’ ruin my life? Absolutely.” Maldonado-Passage said he was “filming a little tiger show” in 2016-2017. “Then Netflix and [series co-director] Eric Goode and all of them turned this into a conspiracy to kill Carole Baskin, to make a show. Anything you saw me in was real filming that I filmed at the zoo. Everything they filmed after 2018 when I got arrested was all pre-set-up and we have evidence that they were all paid to say what they said,” he claimed.