Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Girlfriend Camila Morrone to Oscars

Hearts broke across the country on Sunday night when Leonardo DiCaprio showed up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone—the first romantic date he has brought to an award show in 15 years (the last being Gisele Bundchen, his then girlfriend in 2005). While the two didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet, they were seen laughing and getting along throughout the night, sitting prominently in the first row.

Marrone, who is significantly younger at 22 years old, has been dating the actor since 2017. She has commented on the age gap, telling the Los Angeles Times that “…there’s so many relationships around Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have had large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”