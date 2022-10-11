Lena Headey And Marc Menchaca Get Married In Italy

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca are officially a married couple! The pair had a beautiful wedding ceremony in Italy on October 6th, with many celebrities in attendance.

Headey’s former Game of Thrones costars Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, and Conleth Hill all appeared in social media snaps from the big day. Joe Jonas and Rick Astley were also on the guest list.

Headey wore a white gown and veil with a flower crown as she carried a bouquet of pink flowers down the aisle. Menchacha wore a three-piece blue suit.