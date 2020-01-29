Lena Dunham Talks Breakup With Jack Antonoff, Her Focus on Staying Single, Sober

Lena Dunham covers the March issue of Cosmopolitan UK, and inside, the Girls creator opens up about her breakup from Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

Looking back, Dunham says she had a lot to learn when they got together. She says: “We fell in love when I was really young. I was 25. I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion.”

Dunham says their love continues, despite the break up: “The love you have for someone doesn’t disappear because you don’t have them. It’s just logistically it doesn’t work any more. I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it’s not easy to divide life with someone.”

During their five years together, they shared homes and pets. When they split, Antonoff kept their Brooklyn apartment, she Dunham kept their two dogs.

Now, they’re working on their friendship: “There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy. But he has been beautifully accepting of those and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger too. What’s really nice is we don’t try to pretend that we don’t have this history together, but we’re also willing to move forward.”

SINGLE LIFE + SOBRIETY

Dunham is also focused on herself following health struggles that include a hysterectomy to deal with endometriosis, fibromyalgia, connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos and a battle with addiction. (She has been sober since April of 2018).

She says: “Sobriety for me means so much more than just not doing drugs, it also means that I abstain from negative relationships. It means I’ve taken a hiatus from dating, which has been amazing for me.”

Dunham continues: “I think it’s been 14 months now that I’ve just been totally single. I may have smooched a guy at a party once, but that’s not illegal. I hang out with my dogs, my cats. It’s created a lot of clarity because I think [for] so many of us, even though the world has become much more sex-positive, as young, ambitious, independent women our relationship to sex is fraught and complicated. On the one hand, we’re taught to demand what we want; on the other hand we’re scared we’ll never find anyone and have to settle.”