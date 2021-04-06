Lena Dunham Launches Body 'Tolerant' Fashion Brand

Lena Dunham wants to change the perception that plus-size women are “stupid.” The Girls creator has launched a five-piece collaboration with 11 Honoré, following her catwalk debut last year and her passion for body “tolerance.”

“There’s so much judgment around bigger bodies and I think one of those judgments is that bigger women are stupider,” Dunham told the New York Times.

“They eat too much and don’t know how to stop. Thin women must be discerning and able to use their willpower. Bigger women must be limited in their understanding of the world, and they keep doing things that are bad for them.

“The amount of people who have written to me … saying: ‘You’re promoting obesity. Don’t you understand you’re killing yourself? Are you stupid? Why are you doing that?'”

Dunham said her collection did not include casual wear: “If a thin girl wears sweatpants, it’s kind of cute – like, ‘I’m having a rough day!’ But for a chubby girl it’s: ‘You’ve made a lifestyle choice to give up.'”

“Body positivity” is another loaded term for the Girls star, who last year posted on Instagram about feeling more “body tolerant” than “body positive.”

“The thing that’s complicated about the body-positive movement is it can be for the privileged few who have a body that looks the way people want to feel positive,” Dunham told the Times. “We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian has been up-sized slightly. We want big beautiful butts and big beautiful breasts and no cellulite and faces that look like you could smack them on to thin women.”