Lena Dunham Lashes Out At Body Shamers

Lena Dunham is not interested in the criticisms about her weight that have flooded her social media since she posted her wedding photo last week.

The Girls star wrote on Instagram Thursday (Oct. 6th), “One narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television.

“Firstly ‘did Lena eat the cast of Girls’ just isn’t a very good joke- I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn- an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?”

Dunham also points out that her heavier body is being compared to one from a time when she had an “active addiction with undiagnosed illness.”

She adds, “I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance-it’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it.”