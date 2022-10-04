Lena Dunham Is Criticized For Saying She Wants Her Casket ‘Driven Through The NYC Pride Parade’

Lena Dunham ruffled some feathers on Sunday (October 2nd), when she tweeted that she wanted her casket to be “driven through the NYC pride parade” following her death. “When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us’- who can arrange?” she wrote.

Some members of the LGBTQ+ community weren’t keen on the idea. One Twitter user wrote, “Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under,” referring to the time the Girls creator said she was against decriminalizing sex work.

Another person tweeted, “Centering yourself, over marginalized folks, even in death. I wouldn’t expect anything better from you.”

Despite the backlash she received, some people came to Dunham’s defense. “The voice of a generation,” one fan wrote. Another added, “i see the only people that follow Lena hate her — which i’m still trying to figure out Twitter—do we only follow people we don’t like so we can post angry tweets? anyway, as a fem gay man, i’ll take any ally i can find (& for those looking, there aren’t many).”