LeBron James‘ Son Appears To Smoke Marijuana In Viral Video

In a viral clip, LeBron James‘ 15-year-old son Bronny James is seen smoking on what looks like marijuana on his Instagram stories. Although the video has been removed from his account, screenshots have been posted on blogs all over social media. Of course, fans shared their opinions about the teen. One fan wrote, “Bronny ain’t doin nothing every rich teenager in Cali ain’t doin, but man, why he post that?”

Another wrote, “I can’t imagine not having any freedom to be a teen on social media. Just because he is Lebron son doesn’t mean the man can’t live.”

Bronny just completed his freshman year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California.