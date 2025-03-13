‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Promises ‘Dramatic Ending’ With Third Chapter

Director Dan Reed is working on a third installment of his Leaving Neverland series, exploring the allegations of childhood sexual abuse against Michael Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The new film will focus on the upcoming legal battle between the pair and Jackson’s companies, with Reed aiming to document the trial proceedings despite potential challenges. “I hope will be a very dramatic ending,” Reed said. The previous documentaries have sparked intense controversy, leading to lawsuits from Jackson’s estate. Reed says he aims to continue sharing Robson and Safechuck’s story to highlight the importance of seeking justice. (Billboard)