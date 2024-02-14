Leah Remini Reveals Her Life Has Been A ‘Constant Struggle’ Since Leaving The Church Of Scientology

Leah Remini shared a lengthy post to social media on Monday (February 12th), revealing that her life has been a “constant struggle” since she left the Church of Scientology in 2013. The King of Queens actor said the “harassment” she has experienced from the church since leaving has caused her to be “consumed by fear” and struggle with depression.

Remini claims that the church has “operatives and agents” that follow her and “monitor” her “movements.” She added that they also hired “vulnerable people living with severe mental illness to harass and intimidate me,” putting herself, her friends, family, and coworkers “in danger.”

The Old School actor wrote that she is sharing all of this because she “often feel[s] very alone in experiencing it.” Though she is often perceived as a “tough broad from Brooklyn,” the church’s “harassment” significantly affects her “mental and physical health.”

Remini filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, in August of last year. She is accusing them of “psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation.”