Lea Michele missed Wednesday’s (March 22nd) performance of Funny Girl because her 2-year-old son Leo was checked into the hospital for “a scary health issue.”

The Glee alum wrote on her Instagram story “I’m so sorry but unfortunately, I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”