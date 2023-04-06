Lea Michele’s Son Heads Back To The Hospital Following ‘Scary Health Issue’

Lea Michele’s son is back in the hospital.

Just weeks after revealing the two-year-old was battling a ‘scary health issue,’ the Funny Girl star wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday (April 5th), “Today was a hard day. As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry.”

Michele continued to say that she chose to break down in the hospital bathroom this time but that her son, Ever, “is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”