Lea Michele Again Debunks Longstanding Theory That She Can’t Read

Lea Michele again addressed the persistent rumor about her not being able to read, and even cheekily demonstrated her ability on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast. The Glee star first heard about the conspiracy from producer Ryan Murphy nearly ten years ago and said that while she sometimes she finds it amusing, at other times it can be infuriating. “I’m one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college,” she explained. “And my parents and my family are so proud of that. It really was so important for my grandmother to see me, and for someone to minimize that, it’s so sad and so frustrating.” She then read several fan-submitted questions from note cards, looking defiantly at the camera after each one. It’s not the first time Michele has addressed the rumor, pointing out to the New York Times in 2022: “It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.” (People)