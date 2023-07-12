Lawsuit States Brad Pitt ‘Has Acted Like A Petulant Child’ In Winery Battle With Angelina Jolie

According to attorneys for Angelina Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel, Brad Pitt “has acted like a petulant child” since the Maleficent actress sold her shares of the former couple’s Château Miraval winery to the Stoli Group.

Legal documents obtained by Page Six claim that Pitt “has been engaged in a vindictive campaign to dominate and loot the wine business that the couple had built and owned together.” The Fight Club actor has allegedly “wasted” the company’s assets by “spending millions on vanity projects,” including “rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio.”

Representatives for Nouvel added, “Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.”

The company also mocked the Meet Joe Black actor’s winemaking abilities. “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” the papers state. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”