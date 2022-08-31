Entertainment News 

Laverne Cox Is Mistaken For Beyonce At The U.S. Open

Laverne Cox was supporting Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Monday night (August 29th), when she received the compliment of a lifetime in being mistaken for Beyonce. The Inventing Anna star is loving the mix-up.

Cox was sitting in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, wearing a face mask, hoop earrings, and a black sheer top. Many people reported on social media and in broadcasts that she was Beyonce.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” the Orange is the New Black actress captioned a series of tweets.

In addition to coincidentally posting a video of herself getting ready for the sporting event while listening to Beyonce, Cox retweeted a post by David Dennis Jr. that reads, “2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyonce all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

In 2020, Cox told Entertainment Tonight, “Everybody knows that live for Beyoncé. I try not to worship gods on earth or goddesses, but I worship Beyoncé.”