Laverne Cox Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With A Poolside Runway Walk

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox celebrated her 50th birthday in style. Cox posted a video of herself posing in a Fendace bikini to Instagram on Sunday (May 29th) with the caption, “50…This what it look like Happy birthday to me #TransIsBeautiful #ProtectTransKids #Fendace.”

Cox made a runway out a pool deck as she strutted her stuff alongside 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” with a sheer coverall flowing behind her. On Monday (May 30th), she posted another video where she emerges from the pool, thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

“Thank you for all the birthday messages and well wishes. I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed by all the outpourings of love. Back at cha!!! #TransIsBeautiful #BirthdayGirl #Love #Fendace,” she wrote.