Larry David Returning To HBO With American History Sketch Show Produced By Obamas

Larry David will return to HBO with a new sketch comedy limited series exploring American history. The six-episode series, which David is co-writing with longtime collaborator Jeff Schaffer, will feature a blend of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and guest stars. The project was initially conceived by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as a way to “honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation.” They are also onboard as executive producers. This latest HBO venture marks David’s continued partnership with the premium network, which has been home to Curb Your Enthusiasm since its debut in 2000. (Variety)