Larry David Bids Farewell To ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Curb Your Enthusiasm had a “prettay… prettay” good run. Larry David announced on Thursday (December 14th) that the 12th season of the hit show will be its last.

“As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” the Seinfeld co-creator said in a statement.

He added, “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to premiere on HBO and Max on February 4th.