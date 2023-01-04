Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest + More!

LAMAR ODOM HAD ‘FULL-BLOWN RELATIONSHIPS ON THE ROAD’ WHILE MARRIED TO KHLOE KARDASHIAN: Lamar Odom got candid about his struggles with addiction and his relationship to Khloe Kardashian in Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, which premiered on Fox Monday night (January 2nd). In addition to saying that cocaine was his “girlfriend” at the time, he also opened up about cheating on Kardashian. “I had these random women coming out … I was having full-blown relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloe Kardashian. It’s buggin’. I’m laughing out of embarrassment,” he said. Odom also shared that one time he was with another woman, and she ended up having to call Kardashian. “I’m going so heavy with the drugs that the woman gets into my phone, calls Khloe, and says, ‘Girl, you’ve got to come get him,’” he said.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS DONE WITH MEN ‘DON’T KNOW HOW TO HANDLE’ HER: Emily Ratajkowski said on Tuesday’s (January 3rd) episode of her High Low podcast that she doesn’t want to date any more men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women—especially the ones who “truly think they want” that in a partner. This comes shortly after the news broke that she and Pete Davidson were going their separate ways. “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,’” the Gone Girl actress said. “They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one,” she added.

RYAN SEACREST SAYS ANDY COHEN IGNORED HIM DURING THIS YEAR’S NEW YEAR’S EVE BROADCAST: The New Year’s Eve drama continues between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest. While Cohen might not have picked on Seacrest this year, the Live with Ryan and Kelly host said he gave him the cold shoulder instead. “It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper] and Andy,” Seacrest said on his show Tuesday (January 3rd). “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” he explained, sharing that he waved at them. “I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show,” he added. “And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around.”

JUSTIN LONG HONORS KATE BOSWORTH ON HER 40TH BIRTHDAY: Justin Long shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his girlfriend Kate Bosworth on her 40th birthday Monday (January 2nd). Along with a carousel of photos documenting their time together, Long wrote, “She is 40! She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time.” He added, “She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with.” Bosworth responded with her own romantic post in honor of Long. “You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever,” she wrote.